FREE FULL FIGHT: Aung La N Sang puts on absolute classic against Ken Hasegawa in front of Burmese faithful

Aung La N Sang is set to return to action later this month, and anticipation is rapidly building across digital platforms.

As the countdown continues, ONE Championship recently revisited one of Aung La N Sang’s most grueling battles — his unforgettable clash with Japan’s Ken Hasegawa for the middleweight MMA crown at ONE: Spirit of a Warrior in June 2018.

Held at a packed Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, the bout remains one of the promotion’s most thrilling championship duels.

Relive the intensity of their war of attrition in the full fight below:

Despite both men boasting strong grappling pedigrees, they chose to engage in a relentless striking duel from start to finish. 'The Burmese Python' came out firing, launching a barrage of heavy blows from all angles.

However, the tide shifted in the second round when Hasegawa found his rhythm and repeatedly tagged Aung La N Sang with crisp boxing combinations from a southpaw stance.

With the electric Myanmar crowd roaring in approval, the two warriors exchanged blistering flurries, pushing each other to the absolute limit.

Then, in the dying moments of the fifth round, Aung La N Sang unleashed a devastating uppercut that instantly shut the lights off on Hasegawa, sealing his victory in dramatic fashion.

The excitement of their first encounter warranted an immediate rematch, which took place at ONE: A New Era in March 2019. This time, Aung La N Sang wasted no time, dispatching the Japanese brawler in the second round with another emphatic knockout.

Aung La N Sang seeks to turn back the clock at ONE 171

Now, Aung La N sang looks to recreate his past glory when he steps back inside the Circle at ONE 171 on February 20 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar. This time, he faces Shamil Erdogan in a middleweight MMA rematch.

Erdogan previously got the better of Aung La N Sang in their initial meeting at ONE 168 in September 2024.

But with redemption on his mind, the Burmese icon is determined to flip the script and settle the score in Qatar.

