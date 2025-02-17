“They love Dagestani athletes” - Shamil Gasanov excited to display his prowess in Qatar’s rich martial arts culture

Russian fighter Shamil Gasanov is excited to compete for the first time in Qatar this week. He is looking forward to getting the support of the Muslim community in the emirate while at it.

"The Cobra' is featured at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20, where he will take on former double ONE world champion Martin Nguyen in a featherweight MMA clash. It is part of the marquee event happening at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Dagestan-trained Gasanov shared his thoughts on competing in front of the Qatari crowd, saying:

"I’ve never competed there, but it’s going to be a great experience. Qatar is home to many Muslims, and they love Dagestani athletes. I think there will be a lot of support for me."

Shamil Gasanov has won three straight heading into ONE 171, the most recent back in December over Turkish opponent Halil Amir. Since making his promotional debut in October 2022, he has won four of five matches.

Former featherweight and welterweight world champion Nguyen, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after losing in his last fight in January 2024 against American Garry Tonon.

Shamil Gasanov will look to push for world title at ONE 171

Shamil Gasavov knows he is close to getting a world title shot in ONE Championship. He looks to further propel his push with a key victory over fellow featherweight contender Martin Nguyen at ONE 171: Qatar this week.

He spoke about it in the same interview with ONE Championship, pointing out that his goal of becoming world champion is now within reach and that he just needs to position himself better to finally earn his long-sought shot at the gold.

The 29-year-old Russian star said:

"I love training and competing against the best. That always motivates me. The main goal is the title. It's very close now!"

Prior to joining ONE Championship in 2022, Shamil Gasanov had an impressive 8-0 professional run in the Russian MMA scene. He has sustained that now in the "Home of Martial Arts," where he has a winning 4-1 record.

