“Next in line for a title shot” - Shamil Gasanov says a win over former double champ Martin Nguyen proves he’s the rightful contender

Shamil Gasanov believes he is just one solid victory away from clinching the next shot at the coveted gold. This week, the 29-year-old takes on Martin Nguyen in a pivotal divisional showdown. The winner could very well be positioned as the next contender to the throne.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Gasanov talked about beating Nguyen and what it will mean for his career.

'The Cobra' said:

"I think if I beat Martin Nguyen, I’ll be next in line for a title shot. Don’t miss this event! You’re in for an exciting and uncompromising fight."

'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov and 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen are set to do battle in the Middle East this week.

The two are set to trade leather at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

Shamil Gasanov 'motivated' to finally book shot at ONE Championship gold: "It’s very close now"

'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov is confident he can leave the arena this Thursday with a big win over the former champion 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen.

A victory here would no doubt boost Gasanov's stock in the pecking order of the division.

He told ONE Championship:

"I love training and competing against the best. That always motivates me. The main goal is the title. It’s very close now!"

