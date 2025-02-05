WATCH: Former champ-champ Martin Nguyen's collection of insane knockouts and victories in ONE Championship

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion Martin Nguyen has been competing in ONE Championship since the promotion's early years, and his body of work is a testament to his greatness.

Debuting with a second-round submission of Rocky Batolbatol at ONE: Battle of the Lions in November 2014, fans believed it was a sign of things to come for 'The Situ-Asian'.

After stumbling against former 155-pound MMA king Marat Gafurov in September 2015, he racked up a six-fight winning streak between November of that year and November 2017, all of which came via a finish.

The world's largest martial arts promotion compiled all of Nguyen's best hits and shared them in an hour-long video on their YouTube page, which can be viewed below:

Aside from being one of the most explosive finishers to ever grace ONE's MMA ranks, the Hard Knocks 365 product also holds the distinction of being the first-ever two-division ONE MMA world champion.

However, Nguyen has recently fallen on hard times. He has dropped three of his last five fights, with his most recent outing being a submission defeat to Garry Tonon at ONE 165 in January 2024.

Martin Nguyen in search of redemption on upcoming Qatar card

At 35 years old, many would be quick to count out Martin Nguyen and instead call on him to retire. However, he believes he has a lot left in the tank.

The Vietnamese-Australian MMA icon will compete in a featherweight MMA bout at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. His 20th foe in the promotion will be the ever-dangerous Shamil Gasanov, who brings with him a three-fight winning streak headlined by a thorough dismantling of Halil Amir last December.

Fans who want to watch ONE 171 live inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, can purchase tickets via Q-Tickets.

