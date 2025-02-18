“A mother is reborn after giving birth” - Ritu Phogat believes motherhood has made her an even better martial artist

Top ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA fighter 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat of India took time off from competition for the past three years to take on the biggest challenge of her life: motherhood.

After back-to-back defeats to Stamp Fairtex and Tiffany Teo in 2022, Phogat got married and had her first child. But now, three years later, 'The Indian Tigress' is ready to make a comeback as she returns to the world's largest martial arts organization this week.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent pre-fight interview, Phogat talked about her journey leading up to this point.

'The Indian Tigress' said:

"I continued working out even during pregnancy. It’s often said that a mother is reborn after giving birth. It takes some time to regain your previous strength, but with consistent effort, you can overcome everything."

Phogat added:

"Yes, absolutely. During pregnancy and after delivery, I would sometimes feel irritated and get angry. However, handling those moments wasn’t too difficult. If your family supports and motivates you, everything becomes easier."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Phogat back in action in the Circle.

Ritu Phogat to face dangerous grappler Ayaka Miura in comeback fight at ONE 171: Qatar

'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat is set to face no.3-ranked ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura in a three-round bout, her first since 2022.

The two trade strikes at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

