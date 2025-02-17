  • home icon
  "A new Indian Tigress" - Ritu Phogat eager to reward her fans' loyalty with a spectacular return at ONE 171

“A new Indian Tigress” - Ritu Phogat eager to reward her fans’ loyalty with a spectacular return at ONE 171

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 17, 2025 09:39 GMT
Ritu Phogat - Photo by ONE Championship
Ritu Phogat - Photo by ONE Championship

Ritu Phogat is making her way back to the Circle this week after a lengthy absence that saw her become a mother. The 30-year-old Phogat was last seen in action at ONE 161 in September of 2022.

After back-to-back defeats to Stamp Fairtex and Tiffany Teo, Phogat took some time away from competition to get married and have a baby. Now, 'The Indian Tigress' is back and ready to pounce.

She told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I would tell all my fans that ‘The Indian Tigress’ is going to make a strong comeback. Keep your love and support alive. I promise you, everyone will witness a new Indian Tigress."

'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat is set to face Japanese standout Ayaka Miura in a three-round atomweight MMA contest.

The two are set to go to war at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

Ritu Phogat beaming with confidence heading into Ayaka Miura match: "I can already see myself winning"

Ritu Phogat has never been more confident than she is now, heading into her highly anticipated showdown with Japanese star Ayaka Miura at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday.

She told ONE Championship:

"If I had to make a prediction, I would say that I just want to win this match. I can already see myself winning. I need to win the match, whether it happens in the first round or any other round."

Edited by Anurag Mitra
