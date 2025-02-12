“Damn looks painful” - Fans grimace in pain watching Ayaka Miura take her opponents’ necks in crazy highlight reel

Ayaka Miura may have an adorable demeanor, but the moment she locks in her signature submission, that charm transforms into pure menace. The Japanese grappling ace has built a fearsome reputation in ONE Championship, securing six of her seven victories under the promotion’s banner with the Scarf Hold Americana, better known as the Ayaka lock.

For those unfamiliar, the Scarf Hold Americana is a devastating submission technique often seen in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. It involves controlling an opponent's arm from a scarf hold position before applying an Americana lock, hyperextending the elbow to force a tap.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently highlighted Miura’s submission mastery by sharing a compilation of her tap-out victories on Instagram, igniting reactions from fans in the comments:

Her most recent victim was Macarena Aragon when they squared off against each other at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Though Aragon, a fellow judo black belt, put up early resistance, Miura quickly turned the tide once the bout hit the canvas.

Seizing control, she wrapped up Aragon’s neck, trapped her opponent’s arm between her legs, and squeezed relentlessly, forcing the Argentinian to wave the white at the 2:20 mark of the first round.

Ayaka Miura suits up for action at ONE 171

Now, Ayaka Miura looks to replicate that dominant performance when she reports for duty at ONE 171 on Feb. 20. There, she steps into the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar to face Indian wrestling standout Ritu Phogat in a three-round atomweight showdown.

If 'Zombie' can unleash her magic once more and make Phogat tap to the Ayaka lock, she could very well position herself for a shot at divisional gold.

