WATCH: Japanese grappling sensation Ayaka Miura's suffocating submission of Maira Mazar in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 04, 2025 16:27 GMT
Ayaka Miura locking in her famed Ayaka Lock versus Maira Mazar. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Japanese grappler Ayaka Miura established her name in the minds of ONE Championship fans by posting three straight submission wins to kickstart her tenure. Among her first victims in the promotion was Brazilan veteran Maira Mazar.

Their women's strawweight MMA clash happened on the undercard of ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020. Miura handily dominated Mazar on the ground and eventually cinched in her signature 'Ayaka Lock' midway through the second round.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared the 34-year-old judoka's masterful finish on Instagram, which can be seen below:

Miura's momentum came to a screeching halt at the hands of Tiffany Teo in February 2020, but returned to her winning ways in May of the following year with a first-round submission of Rayane Bastos.

The Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete then challenged Xiong Jing Nan for the women's strawweight MMA crown in January 2022, but 'The Panda' thoroughly outclassed her to retain the gold. Unfortunately for Miura, this started a three-fight losing skid that lasted until February 2023 which included a venture into submission grappling.

The setback seemingly breathed new life into 'Zombie' as she logged first-round submissions of Meng Bo in November of that same year and later transitioned well to the atomweight MMA division with a win over Macarena Aragon last November. Two months later, she added another win in her run at the 115-pound division with a unanimous decision win over compatriot Itsuki Hirata.

Ayaka Miura aiming for fourth straight win on February 20

Ayaka Miura plans to keep the ball rolling with a resounding victory against Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. The Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, will host the event.

This will be the first time in nearly three years since Phogat last competed inside the Circle as she focused on her personal life, including getting married and having her first child.

Fans who want to watch ONE 171 live can purchase tickets via Q-Tickets.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
