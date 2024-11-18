FREE FULL FIGHT: Ayaka Miura asserts her dominance in sublime submission finish over Macarena Aragon

Japanese MMA sensation Ayaka Miura finally secured another finish after she scored a first-round submission win over Macarena Aragon last Nov. 8 at ONE 169.

Miura notched her third straight victory in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, further proving that her move to the 115-pound weight class was a massive success.

ONE Championship recently published the full fight replay of her clinical win on YouTube:

"Relive the intense atomweight MMA showdown between Japanese submission maestro Ayaka Miura and Argentine debutant Macarena Aragon at ONE 169 in November 2024!"

See the full fight below:

'Zombie' instantly closed the distance against her Argentinian opponent and initiated a clinch battle with her. However, Miura committed a blunder in her takedown attempt and found her back on the mat with Aragon on the side control.

The 34-year-old veteran worked her way up back on her feet. Once Miura was up, she immediately controlled Aragon's head and attempted a judo throw until she was able to shift the position to her favorite position, the Ayala lock, at the 2:20 mark of the opening round to secure the tap out of Aragon.

Miura originally fought in the strawweight division and even challenged the indomitable Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title.

Ayaka Miura says in-fight adjustment against Macarena Aragon wheeled her to victory

With that outstanding victory, the Tokyo Tribe representative has cracked a spot in the top five rankings of the atomweight division and is now part of the upper echelon of contenders.

Miura revealed to Mitch Chilson during her post-fight interview that she adjusted her fight strategy when her judo technique didn't work well in the early stages of the fight, saying:

"I couldn't get anything going with judo. So I tried my best to take her down, and I had what we call the 'Ayaka Lock' in ONE, and I was able to do it today. I'm very happy with that."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 169 via the free event replay.

