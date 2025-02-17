"I'm not done" - 'Improved' Kevin Belingon says there are more chapters to be written in illustrious MMA career

Filipino stalwart Kevin Belingon is out to prove one thing when he makes the long walk to the Circle at ONE 171 in Qatar: This won't be his final chapter.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion adds fight No.31 to his resume inside the Lusail Sports Arena this Thursday, Feb. 20, against a familiar foe that will strap the four-ounce gloves for one final time.

The Lions Nation MMA athlete and Bibiano Fernandes, both former ONE bantamweight MMA world champions, cross paths for the fifth time in a rivalry that began back in January 2016.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 37-year-old admitted that he's not ready to call it a day just yet. In fact, he said that fans can expect a new version of him come fight night:

"What I want to prove is that I'm not done. I'm still strong. I can still work hard. I can still fight. I want to show in this fight that I've improved for this fight."

As he aims to score a second win over Fernandes, having lost three to the Brazilian, 'The Silencer' has put extra focus on his game on the canvas — one of his biggest flaws that led to his defeats to 'The Flash.'

If that doesn't prove to be enough, Kevin Belingon has also spent extra hours perfecting a plan alongside the last man to beat Fernandes, No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Stephen Loman.

Whether both strategies will give him a trump card over the Brazilian is still anyone's guess. Still, fans can expect an electric fifth war between the pair at ONE 171: Qatar.

Kevin Belingon eye quick finish of Bibiano Fernandes in Qatar

In a perfect world, Kevin Belingon wants to complete his comeback with an early knockout or submission.

The Filipino veteran is a proven finisher, after all. 11 of 20 of his victories have come inside the distance, and he has his finishing tools ready to send Fernandes packing inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

In the same interview with the promotion, he continued:

"In this fight, I don't want to leave it to the judges. I have to get a clear edge and finish Bibiano here."

ONE 171: Qatar will be available to fight fans for free this Thursday, February 20, at watch.onefc.com.

