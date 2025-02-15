“It’s really teamwork” - Kevin Belingon working with a roundtable of elite talent at Lions Nation MMA

  • home icon
By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 15, 2025 00:20 GMT
Kevin Belingon
Kevin Belingon talked about the significance of training with world-class fighters at Lions Nations MMA.

The majority of Belingon's fighting evolution took place at the legendary Team Lakay, which featured a handful of Filipino superstars.

In 2023, Belingon and several of the camp's best fighters (Stephen Loman, Jeremy Pacatiw, Eduard Folayang, and Joshua Pacio), helped launch a new gym called Lions Nations MMA.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Belingon had this to say about training at Lions Nation MMA:

"In Lions Nation MMA, we all share ideas with each other. For example, Stephen (Loman) fought Bibiano before, so he has experience. He’s one of my main training and sparring partners because he has good wrestling. Jeremy, Eduard, and Joshua, and other fighters of the team all share what they see as potential game plans and holes. So it’s really teamwork."
Kevin Belingon last fought in November 2022 when he suffered a first-round defeat against Kim Jae Woong, extending his losing streak to fight fights. He now looks to return to the win column against an opponent he's faced four times in ONE.

Watch Belingon's entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Kevin Belingon to end extended layoff at ONE 171: Qatar

Kevin Belingon's two-year layoff will come to an end on Feb. 20 during the highly-anticipated ONE 171: Qatar event.

Belingon's opponent is former bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes. This is the fifth time they've fought under the ONE banner.

Fernandes has bested Belingon three times, including two inside the distance and one by disqualification. Belingon's lone win against Fernandes was a split decision.

At ONE 171: Qatar, Belingon has a massive opportunity to push his record against Fernandes to 2-3 and secure his first win since November 2018.

ONE 171: Qatar goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. Next Thursday's event can be seen for free via watch.one.fc.com.

The upcoming spectacle features two world title fights - Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui (bantamweight kickboxing main event) and Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 (strawweight MMA unification co-main event).

ONE 171 will also showcase Ilias Ennahachi vs. Petchtanong (bantamweight kickboxing), Shamil Erdogan vs. Aung La N Sang (welterweight MMA), Dagi Arslanaliev vs. Roberto Soldic (welterweight MMA), and more.

Edited by C. Naik
