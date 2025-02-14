“I still have the fire” - Kevin Belingon looking to make a definitive statement in fifth meeting with eternal rival Bibiano Fernandes

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and ex-Team Lakay member 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon of the Philippines wants to prove once and for all that he has what it takes to beat longtime rival 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes again.

But more importantly, the Filipino star wants to show fans and ONE Championship that he's still very capable of competing against the bantamweight MMA division's top dogs.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Belingon says this next fight, his return bout in nearly three years, is the perfect opportunity to showcase his growth as a martial artist.

'The Silencer' said:

"I think this is a good shot at redemption and to prove that I still have the fire, I can still do this, and I am still strong. I need to be fully prepared, and I need to get the win."

Belingon returns to action next week in what will be his first appearance since November of 2022. He is currently riding a five-fight skid and is in dire need of a big win.

Kevin Belingon to fight icon Bibiano Fernandes for unprecedented fifth time at ONE 171: Qatar

Filipino icon 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon will make his highly anticipated return to action to fight 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes for the fifth and final time.

It is the last time Fernandes will compete in his career before he retires, and Belingon wants to send him packing with a loss.

The two lock horns at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kevin Belingon's next fight.

