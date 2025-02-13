ONE 171: Former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes says the division is in good hands with champion Fabricio Andrade

Win or lose, decorated martial artist Bibiano Fernandes will call it a career after ONE 171: Qatar.

Still, the former bantamweight MMA world champion believes the division he once lorded over is on the right track, especially with the phenomenal Fabricio Andrade at the top.

'The Flash' will take on familiar foe and fellow former champion Kevin Belingon in the stacked ONE 171: Qatar blockbuster this coming Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

The 44-year-old legend, of course, feels like he already accomplished everything there is and no longer desires to make a run for his old throne.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Fernandes gave a glowing recommendation for his fellow Brazilian 'Wonder Boy'.

"The thing is, right now, everything has a process and progress. I built that division, and then [John] Lineker became the champion. Now, Fabricio [Andrade] became the champion. The only thing I can do at this point is watch."

Moreover, Bibiano Fernandes expressed confidence that Andrade will have a long and fruitful reign, just like he once did. He added:

"To be a champion for a long time is more than just that. Now [Fabricio] is the best, but there’s always progress."

Kevin Belingon looking to take a page out of Stephen Loman's book to beat tormentor Bibiano Fernandes

In four heated meetings with Bibiano Fernandes, Kevin Belingon only managed to win once via a close split decision nod back in 2018.

Still, 'The Silencer' believes the fifth time will be the charm since he'll follow the blueprint of the last man to beat the Brazilian icon, Stephen Loman.

In his interview with The MMA Superfan, Belingon said his Lions Nation MMA teammate already gave him valuable knowledge on how to get his hand raised:

"We all saw how good their fight went. I won’t go into too much details, but we saw a weakness in Bibiano, where Stephen used his background in wrestling. That’s it, for now. You can watch their fight, and you will also see his weakness."

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about ONE 171: Qatar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.