"I don't want to leave it to the judges" - Kevin Belingon targets quick finish over Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: Qatar

Kevin Belingon is aiming for the spectacular when he adds another chapter to his rivalry with Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: Qatar next Thursday, Feb. 20.

That evening, inside the Lusail Sports Arena, 'The Silencer' looks to pull one back over the Brazilian legend and ruin what could be his retirement party when they lock horns in a bantamweight MMA scrap.

The 37-year-old Lions Nation MMA representative has burned the midnight oil to ensure he comes into their fifth showdown at the peak of his abilities. Couple that with a solid game plan, the Kiangan native reckons he has what it takes to wrap things up early.

"We really have a solid game plan for this fight, and it's all about sticking with the game plan. In this fight, I don't want to leave it to the judges. I have to get a clear edge and finish Bibiano here," Kevin Belingon told ONE Championship during a pre-fight interview.

At the same time, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion hopes to put his five-match skid to bed, a run that includes two back-to-back losses to Fernandes.

As for the Brazilian icon, he aims to get back to winning ways and secure the 25th victory of his illustrious career.

Kevin Belingon detects a flaw in Bibiano Fernandes' near-perfect arsenal ahead of fifth fight

To stand a better chance at victory, Kevin Belingon has spent extra hours honing his craft alongside Lions Nation MMA teammate Stephen Loman - the man who beat Fernandes the last time out.

Not only has Loman's input proved to be valuable for Kevin Belingon as he attempts to gain two wins over the AMC Pankration man, but his victorious outing over 'The Flash' in November 2022 has allowed Belingon to dig out a couple of weaknesses.

In a separate interview with The MMA Superfan, he declared:

"We all saw how good their fight went. I won’t go into too much detail, but we saw a weakness in Bibiano, where Stephen used his background in wrestling. That’s it, for now. You can watch their fight, and you will also see his weakness."

Belingon vs. Fernandes V and the rest of the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card will be available to fight fans for free via watch.onefc.com.

