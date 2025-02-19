ONE 171 preview and predictions: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui

ONE Championship ensured that ONE 171: Qatar would be one of its biggest cards ever, and the co-main event between Jonathan Haggerty and Wei Rui is a match that fits the bill of a potential barnburner.

Ad

Haggerty will defend the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against Wei in one of the card's marquee fights on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lusail Sports Arena.

Considered two of the greatest strikers of their generation, Haggerty and Wei are expected to light Qatar up when they meet inside the Circle for the first time in their careers.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Wei is one of the most influential Chinese kickboxers in history, and the first fighter from China to capture a prestigious K-1 Kickboxing title.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is possibly the greatest British striker of his generation.

The British superstar is a former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and he would stop at nothing to retain his remaining belt in Qatar.

Before ONE 171 transpires this Thursday, Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team gave their most unbiased opinion on the looming showdown between Haggerty and Wei Rui.

Ad

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

James De Rozario: Jonathan Haggerty via decision

Jonathan Haggerty's fire to get back to winning ways will be crucial in this contest. He won't be in for an easy night out, after all.

Wei Rui excels in both styles of fighting. He is very good while looking to counter on defense, and can piece together explosive attacks on the fly.

Ad

'Demon Blade' will be on a mission to stamp his authority early, but potentially tire himself out by the time the later half of the contest kicks in.

Ad

At that exact juncture, I see 'The General' taking control of the contest behind his usual flair.

Haggerty's experience in five-round scraps will also give him the edge.

The Brit has learned his lesson in Denver, and I think a more calculated approach and his durability would allow him to edge out Wei by majority decision.

Mike Murillo: Jonathan Haggerty via decision

This is going to be a competitive match as both fighters are known tacticians and highly capable of getting the job done. But I expect Jonathan Haggerty to come out as the winner here by a narrow decision and remain as the bantamweight kickboxing king.

Ad

I see ‘The General’ putting pressure throughout the contest, trying to unsettle Wei Rui with his crisp striking.

Ad

It is something, however, the streaking Chinese challenger should be able to handle, while also unleashing significant strikes of his own, rocking the reigning champion.

This is going to be a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters going all-out through five rounds. In the end though, Haggerty should do just enough to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Ted Razon: Jonathan Haggerty via TKO

Fans will be at the edge of their seats for this fight, and I advise everyone not to blink.

Ad

Speed will be a deciding factor in this contest since Haggerty and Wei are both light on their feet and fast with their hands.

Whoever can maintain their agility throughout this five-round war will have a big advantage. As we’ve seen against Hiroki Akimoto, Wei is a prolific counterpuncher who likes to get in and out before his opponents can respond.

Ad

However, I believe the methodical Haggerty will eventually get a read on his patterns and catch him with his haymakers as this fight progresses.

‘Demon Blade’ has been on an incredible run as of late, but I doubt he’s ever been hit as hard as Haggerty will throw at him this Thursday.

I see ‘The General’ dropping the Chinese challenger thrice in Round 3 for the TKO victory to retain his 26 pounds of gold.

Ad

Vince Richards: Jonathan Haggerty via knockout

Jonathan Haggerty is hellbent on starting his redemption arc when he defends his last remaining throne against Wei Rui at ONE 171.

After he lost the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver, Haggerty will stop at nothing to take Wei out in Qatar.

Haggerty is a natural brawler who uses his speed and power to overwhelm his opponents, while Wei is a technician who methodically chops down his opponents throughout the fight.

Ad

Ad

While Wei's style has garnered success, technical fighters have been Haggerty's favorite opponents.

Thai legends Nong-O Hama and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao are absolute technical masters, yet Haggerty found a way to impose his presence when he fought the pair in his world title conquests.

I see this fight going Haggerty's way as he'll use his natural aggression to shut off Wei in the middle rounds for that knockout finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.