"I will definitely bring this belt to China" - Wei Rui says world title glory is all that matters vs. Jonathan Haggerty in Qatar

After beating former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto in his debut last May 2024 at ONE Fight Night 22 via unanimous decision, Wei Rui secured a shot for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against Jonathan Haggerty.

'Demon Blade' will be challenging Haggerty for the coveted 26-pound golden belt on Feb. 20 during the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ahead of their championship clash, Wei Rui revealed his grand plan of taking home the crown during the event's official press conference by saying:

"First of all, thank you. And you speak quite good Chinese. I can fully understand you. Yes, this is the first time I come to Doha, and I cam here just for this world title belt. I will definitely bring this belt to China. Thank you."

Watch the full ONE 171: Qatar press conference here:

Before taking his act on the global stage, the 33-year-old ruled K-1 and became a multiple-time champion under the promotion.

Wei Rui identifies Jonathan Haggerty's strengths and weaknesses ahead of their ONE 171: Qatar tilt

In an interview with the world's largest martial arts organization ahead of his fight with 'The General,' the Chinese striking sensation has identified his strengths and weaknesses.

According to Wei Rui, Haggerty's speed and explosiveness are two of his biggest assets. However, his body is his kryptonite, and he plans on exploiting them on fight night, as he explained:

"I think Haggerty's speed and explosiveness, those are his strengths. His weakness is also visible to everyone - his abdomen. His ability to take body shots is definitely a disadvantage."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com. The card will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena.

