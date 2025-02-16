Jonathan Haggerty vows ‘to put on a masterclass’ against Wei Rui at ONE 171: “That’s what I’m looking forward to do”

Jonathan Haggerty plans on putting on a masterclass against former K-1 champion Wei Rui.

Stepping into the main event spotlight at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 'The General' will put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line against Wei, the division's top-ranked contender, in one of the most anticipated kickboxing clashes of 2025.

Wei earned his opportunity to challenge Haggerty via an impressive unanimous decision win over former ONE world titleholder Hiroki Akimoto in his promotional debut last year.

But as impressive as the 'Demon Blade' look, Haggerty is aiming to make a statement against the Chinese superstar and head back to the UK with his 26 pounds of gold intact.

"He’s an incredible opponent and I’m excited to get in there with him," Haggerty told Inside Fighting. "I don’t want to be too confident, but I’d like to put on a masterclass. That’s what I’m looking forward to do."

Jonathan Haggerty as a couple of rematches on his 2025 to-do list

While Jonathan Haggerty is by no means looking past an opponent as dangerous as Wei Rui, 'The General' does have his sights set on a couple of big rematches inside the Circle.

Haggerty would love the opportunity to run it back with reigning two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9—the man who took his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship just a few short months ago at ONE 168: Denver.

He'd also like the chance to challenge ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a bid to become a three-sport world champion.

"I wish I could’ve fought Fabricio Andrade to hold three belts simultaneously, but ONE had other plans so we’ll see what happens on that front," Haggerty said.

Jonathan Haggerty bested Andrade in November 2023 to claim the ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown. Since then, he's been chomping at the bit to challenge 'Wonder Boy' for his bantamweight MMA belt, but first, 'The General' will have to get past a very tough test in Wei Rui.

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

