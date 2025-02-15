Jonathan Haggerty still targeting a second meeting with Fabricio Andrade in MMA: “We’ll see what happens”

Former two-sport king and current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom still has his priorities in check.

First, he needs to defend his kickboxing belt successfully this week. But after that, the 27-year-old will be focused on regaining his Muay Thai strap, and then he will come after former rival Fabricio Andrade's MMA belt.

Haggerty fought and defeated Andrade in November of 2023 to capture the vacant kickboxing gold, effectively making him a double champ. But 'The General' says he can fight in MMA too, and he wants 'Wonder Boy's golden strap.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty says he is still focused on holding the belt in three disciplines in the promotion.

'The General' stated:

"I wish I could’ve fought Fabricio Andrade to hold three belts simultaneously, but ONE had other plans so we’ll see what happens on that front."

Needless to say, the first step to realizing Haggerty's lofty ambitions begins next week, when he steps back into the Circle with his world title on the line.

Jonathan Haggerty to face Chinese star Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

The United Kingdom's 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty is ready to face Chinese icon 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui in defense of his ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

