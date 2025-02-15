  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Haggerty still targeting a second meeting with Fabricio Andrade in MMA: “We’ll see what happens”

Jonathan Haggerty still targeting a second meeting with Fabricio Andrade in MMA: “We’ll see what happens”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 15, 2025 09:35 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade - Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade - Photo by ONE Championship

Former two-sport king and current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom still has his priorities in check.

Ad

First, he needs to defend his kickboxing belt successfully this week. But after that, the 27-year-old will be focused on regaining his Muay Thai strap, and then he will come after former rival Fabricio Andrade's MMA belt.

Haggerty fought and defeated Andrade in November of 2023 to capture the vacant kickboxing gold, effectively making him a double champ. But 'The General' says he can fight in MMA too, and he wants 'Wonder Boy's golden strap.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty says he is still focused on holding the belt in three disciplines in the promotion.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The General' stated:

"I wish I could’ve fought Fabricio Andrade to hold three belts simultaneously, but ONE had other plans so we’ll see what happens on that front."

Needless to say, the first step to realizing Haggerty's lofty ambitions begins next week, when he steps back into the Circle with his world title on the line.

Jonathan Haggerty to face Chinese star Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

The United Kingdom's 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty is ready to face Chinese icon 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui in defense of his ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Ad

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी