FREE FULL FIGHT: Chinese superstar Wei Rui's nail-biting ONE Championship debut against former champ Hiroki Akimoto

Enormous pressure was on the shoulders of Chinese kickboxing megastar Wei Rui entering his ONE Championship debut in May 2024, especially since his opponent was former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto.

Wei and Akimoto sought to establish control of the fight early on by pushing the action and throwing quick, stinging combinations. The Japanese striker had a ferocious showing in the second round, but 'Demon Blade' mounted a strong run in the final frame to earn the unanimous decision win.

Relive the entirety of their three-round war below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

This stunning performance inside the ONE Circle gave the Tangshan Wenlu Xiaoqi Gedou affiliate his 70th career victory.

Wei's tenacious striking display against Akimoto pushed him into the spotlight, and fans cannot wait to see him compete again. Luckily for them, he is only days away from having his second fight under the ONE banner.

In the main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20, the former K-1 lightweight champion will challenge United Kingdom star Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Wei Rui has always been ready to face Jonathan Haggerty

Wei Rui is convinced that it was only a matter of time before he fought Jonathan Haggerty over 26 pounds of ONE bantamweight kickboxing gold.

Immediately after upsetting Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Fight Night 22, the 33-year-old spoke with the media about how he would prepare for a world title tilt with 'The General'. He said:

"I will follow a long-term systematic training plan. I can't tell in detail, but I would prepare myself, both physically and mentally."

Watch the entire interview below:

Fans who want to catch ONE 171 live inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, can purchase tickets via Q-Tickets.

