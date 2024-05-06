Wei Rui says his pace and unpredictability unsettled Hiroki Akimoto: "You can see him struggling"

Chinese kickboxing superstar 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui believes he did enough to get his hand raised against Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Fight Night 22 this past Friday, May 3. That's despite many suggesting otherwise.

Both striking superstars had their moments in the three-round bantamweight kickboxing duel. The former multi-time K-1 world champion started slow but found his footing as the match progressed.

On the other hand, the No.1-ranked divisional contender did not waste any time making a statement inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former divisional king dropped his guard and attacked with body kicks and heavy boxing combinations. Although the pendulum swung in Wei's favor in the second round and small portions of the third, Akimoto's aggression and output seemed to have done him justice.

But all three judges at ringside awarded the win to Wei, who talked about the controversial result during the ONE Fight Night 22 post-event presser.

Wei Rui shared:

"When it comes to [the fight], as the audience can see, he did a lot of crazy things. But he didn't really dominate the fight, as you can see him struggling. He can't fight at my pace and I'm always unpredictable. That is also my greatest technique."

Watch the full interview here:

Controversial or not, Wei did his part to put on a show and open his promotional account with a victory.

On Akimoto's end, his defeat last week extends his winless run to two after he lost his gold to Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE 163 in November 2022.

Chatri Sityodtong wants a rematch between Wei Rui and Hiroki Akimoto

Like most eagle-eyed fans, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Akimoto deserved to get his hand raised against Wei Rui at ONE Fight Night 22.

To settle the debate, the lifelong martial artist told Sportskeeda exclusively that he'd be down to see them run it back in the future.

He shared:

"It was a super close fight, but I thought Akimoto won. I would love to do a rematch. Fans all over the world are debating the outcome, even in China."

ONE Fight Night 22 is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American fans with an active subscription.