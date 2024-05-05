Chatri Sityodtong thinks Hiroki Akimoto beat Wei Rui, wants immediate rematch: "judges got it wrong"

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong believes Hiroki Akimoto should have got the nod from the judges against Wei Rui on Saturday morning – and wants to book an immediate rematch.

Chinese veteran Wei defeated the former champion by unanimous decision in their bantamweight kickboxing bout at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, earning two scorecards of 29-28 from judges Shane Byrne and Ricky Sewell, and a 30-27 from Mehdi Letailleur.

The decision caused an uproar among fans on social media, with many claiming the Japanese fighter had been "robbed". Addressing the fight, ONE chairman and CEO Chatri told Sportskeeda:

“It was a super close fight, but I thought Akimoto won. I would love to do a rematch. Fans all over the world are debating the outcome, even in China."

Chatri insisted the fight could happen in Tokyo, with ONE set to return to the Japanese capital in September. But he revealed he had not spoken to either fighter yet. Chatri added:

“It is a reminder why fighters should never leave it in the hands of the judges. The fight was close, but most experts and fans think that the judges got this one wrong. I respect the judges, but I believe Akimoto was the clear winner even though the fight was close. No fighter wants to win under a cloud of controversy. For the sake of both fighters and our fans, I think there should be an automatic rematch.”

Debutant Wei, a former K-1 champion, insisted that anyone questioning his victory should "study the rules of kickboxing" in an interview with Sportskeeda.

But a despondent Akimoto called for ONE Championship to review the decision, when he sat down with Sportskeeda backstage after the fight. He said:

"I feel it is strange and I still have a bit of feeling that I cannot accept the decision. I would like to see the results again and have the judges look at the results again. I have to say Wei Rui is a very good, strong opponent. It was fun. I got a chance to grow myself, fighting him. But in the second and third round, I thought I did a very good job. But the result came out that I lost and I didn’t feel good about that."

It was Akimoto's first fight in more than 18 months, after losing the title by a split decision to Petchtanong Petchfergus, who was suspended last summer over a positive drug test.

The Japanese 31-year-old had previously vented his frustrations on social media over a lack of fight opportunities but insisted his long lay-off "had no effect" on him.

Hiroki Akimoto lands a kick on Wei Rui at ONE Fight Night 22.

Akimoto did have designs on earning a title shot – either against champ Jonathan Haggerty or for an interim belt – had he beaten 34-year-old Wei.

Now he hopes that he will not be waiting too long again to get back in the ring, whomever it is against. Akimoto said:

"If I can have a rematch, even a direct rematch, that is fine, I fought three rounds with Wei Rui, I understand the opponent well. I think I can get a decision or knock him out. But there are lots of elite level athletes in ONE Championship, anyone would be fine, and I will just do my best."

He added:

"I’m not quite accepting the result I got today but I know there are more things I can improve, I can still grow. If there are other opportunities in ONE I would like to do my best. If there is a direct rematch of course I will do it and do my best."