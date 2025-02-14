“Become double champ again” - Jonathan Haggerty vows to reclaim lost bantamweight Muay Thai belt in 2025

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty vows to regain champ-champ status by the end of this year.

Also the former bantamweight Muay Thai king, Haggerty is ready to take care of business in his kickboxing title defense next week, but also promises his fans that he will get the Muay Thai gold back before his time is done.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty said:

"My goals in 2025 are to become double champ again. I’ve done it before and I want to do it again. I don’t think there’s ever been a two-time, two-sport ONE World Champion and I want to set another record with that. I’m here to take all the belts, it’s why I signed with ONE."

Haggerty lost the Muay Thai belt to Thai icon 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver last year, when the Englishman fell via first-round knockout.

'The General' returns to action next week in Qatar against another game and dangerous adversary.

Jonathan Haggerty to face Chinese icon Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line against Wei Rui in the co-headliner of ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.

