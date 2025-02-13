Kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty says becoming an MMA champion is still part of the plan: “It excites me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom still craves a world title in MMA.

The former double champ reiterated his desire to become an MMA titleholder in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

'The General' said:

"If ONE wants to give me a MMA fight, then I’m happy to take a fight. It excites me. But right now, I must defend the kickboxing belt."

Haggerty grew up training in his father's MMA gym before he became a world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

But before the 27-year-old can even think about making that transition, he has to take care of business first in his next world title defense.

Haggerty is set to do battle with Chinese kickboxing star Wei Rui for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, next Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty says 'main priority' is to reclaim lost gold: "Get the Muay Thai belt back"

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty is ready to put his MMA aspirations on hold for something he believes is much more important -- reclaiming his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title from Superlek.

He told ONE Championship:

"I was at the point earlier last year where I was ready to [try MMA]. But now, losing the Muay Thai belt, that’s my bread and butter, and that setback didn’t help. So the timing is off again. My main priority is to get the Muay Thai belt back."

