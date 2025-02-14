Jonathan Haggerty says finally beating Superlek more important than getting the belt back: “That means more”

Jonathan Haggerty is more concerned with avenging his loss against Superlek Kiatmoo9 than reclaiming the 26 pounds of gold he surrendered to 'The Kicking Machine' last year.

Walking into ONE 168: Denver, Haggerty was a two-sport titleholder, holding both the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships.

Just 49 seconds into his headlining bout with Superlek in 'The Mile High City,' that all changed.

Superlek scored one of the most devastating knockouts in recent memory that night, KO'ing 'The General' with a single elbow strike and taking his bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the process.

During a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Jonathan Haggerty made it clear that when—not if—he runs it back with Superlek, he'll be much more focused on evening the series rather than taking back the title.

"Tough…but it’s a win over Superlek, for sure," Haggerty told Inside Fighting when asked which was more important to him. "I’ve had the belt, but, you know, just getting the win over Superlek. That means more. It will be great for sure."

Jonathan Haggerty puts his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Before Jonathan Haggerty can set his sights on a rematch with 'The Kicking Machine' in 2025, he'll have to get through one of the best kickboxers on the planet.

Emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena, ONE 171: Qatar will see 'The General' put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line against the division's top-ranked contender, Wei Rui.

Wei earned his opportunity to challenge Haggerty via a stunning unanimous decision victory over former ONE world champion Hiroki Akimoto in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 22.

Before that, 'Demon Blade' was already recognized as one of the best in the world, earning titles under the K-1, Wu Lin Feng, and Glory of Heroes banner.

Will Wei add ONE Championship gold to his resume in Qatar, or will Jonathan Haggerty keep his kickboxing crown intact against one of the best P4P strikers in the sport?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, February 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

