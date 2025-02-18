“His weakness is also visible to everyone” - Chinese star Wei Rui questions Jonathan Haggerty’s durability ahead of ONE 171 clash  

Wei Rui believes Jonathan Haggerty is the type of fighter who can dish out great damage but can't take one in return.

Ad

The Chinese superstar will engage in the biggest fight of his career this Thursday when he challenges the reigning bantamweight kickboxing world champion in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, Wei praised Haggerty's undeniable speed and power which allows him to generate copious amounts of offense.

However, the Chinese star pointed out Haggerty's supposed lack of durability, particularly when it comes to taking body shots. 'Demon Blade' explained:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I think Haggerty’s speed and explosiveness, those are his strengths. His weakness is also visible to everyone – his abdomen. His ability to take body shots is definitely a disadvantage."

Needless to say, Wei Rui is the least bit fazed about taking on the former two-sport world champion.

The 33-year-old veteran believes he can test Haggerty's defense and take a page out of Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who beat the 145-pound kickboxing champ in the past.

Ad

Then again, it's going to be much easier said than done. The British heavy bomber has been on a tear before his most recent setback against 'The Kicking Machine'.

Jonathan Haggerty looking to send a message against Wei Rui

Jonathan Haggerty is eager to return to the winning column, and he'd gladly do so at Wei Rui's expense.

While he'll be facing a formidable and worthy opponent, 'The General' doesn't foresee any problems in his first bantamweight kickboxing world title defense.

Ad

"He’s an incredible opponent and I’m excited to get in there with him," Haggerty told Inside Fighting. "I don’t want to be too confident, but I’d like to put on a masterclass. That’s what I’m looking forward to do."

ONE 171: Qatar will air live via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.