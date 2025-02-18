“Don’t blink” - Jonathan Haggerty fully prepared to defend bantamweight kickboxing throne in ONE 171 barnburner vs Wei Rui

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to defend his throne in the most exciting way possible in Qatar.

Haggerty will put his gold on the line against Chinese superstar Wei Rui in the co-main event of the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lusail Sports Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Haggerty wrote that he's looking forward to putting on a proper world title defense in ONE Championship's return to Qatar.

Jonathan Haggerty posted:

"Excited to be defending my kickboxing world title here in Qatar for @onechampionship #171 🔥 Don't blink!"

Haggerty is arguably the greatest British striker of his generation, and his insane accolades in ONE Championship give massive weight to his case.

'The General' has held three world titles in the promotion across two weight classes and in as many disciplines.

Haggerty captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title when he outclassed Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: For Honor in May 2019.

He held that throne until August of that year, when he relinquished the gold to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: Dawn of Heroes.

Haggerty ultimately climbed up to bantamweight after health scares and recaptured his magic to become a two-sport world champion in the division.

The 28-year-old scored probably the biggest win of his career when he knocked out the iconic Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

Just seven months later, Haggerty reached champ-champ territory when he stopped ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the division's vacant kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 16.

Jonathan Haggerty had one successful defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai throne before relinquishing the gold to Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, at ONE 168: Denver in September last year.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty reveals he'll open an academy to help the younger British strikers

Giving back has always been an ethos of martial arts, and Jonathan Haggerty will do the same after he's done with his world title defense against Wei Rui at ONE 171.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty revealed that he would start working on opening a gym to help the younger British fighters achieve the heights he's reached in his career.

"I'm continuing to go forward in this game, too. I'm opening up my own gym, Haggerty Academy. I think I'll be doing that after this fight and start working on the next generation both in the gym and in my house!"

