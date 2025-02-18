  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Don’t blink” - Jonathan Haggerty fully prepared to defend bantamweight kickboxing throne in ONE 171 barnburner vs Wei Rui

“Don’t blink” - Jonathan Haggerty fully prepared to defend bantamweight kickboxing throne in ONE 171 barnburner vs Wei Rui

By Vince Richards
Modified Feb 18, 2025 09:58 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Wei Rui (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Wei Rui (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to defend his throne in the most exciting way possible in Qatar.

Ad

Haggerty will put his gold on the line against Chinese superstar Wei Rui in the co-main event of the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lusail Sports Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Haggerty wrote that he's looking forward to putting on a proper world title defense in ONE Championship's return to Qatar.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jonathan Haggerty posted:

"Excited to be defending my kickboxing world title here in Qatar for @onechampionship #171 🔥 Don't blink!"

Haggerty is arguably the greatest British striker of his generation, and his insane accolades in ONE Championship give massive weight to his case.

'The General' has held three world titles in the promotion across two weight classes and in as many disciplines.

Haggerty captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title when he outclassed Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: For Honor in May 2019.

Ad

He held that throne until August of that year, when he relinquished the gold to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: Dawn of Heroes.

Haggerty ultimately climbed up to bantamweight after health scares and recaptured his magic to become a two-sport world champion in the division.

The 28-year-old scored probably the biggest win of his career when he knocked out the iconic Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

Ad

Just seven months later, Haggerty reached champ-champ territory when he stopped ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the division's vacant kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 16.

Jonathan Haggerty had one successful defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai throne before relinquishing the gold to Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, at ONE 168: Denver in September last year.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty reveals he'll open an academy to help the younger British strikers

Giving back has always been an ethos of martial arts, and Jonathan Haggerty will do the same after he's done with his world title defense against Wei Rui at ONE 171.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty revealed that he would start working on opening a gym to help the younger British fighters achieve the heights he's reached in his career.

"I'm continuing to go forward in this game, too. I'm opening up my own gym, Haggerty Academy. I think I'll be doing that after this fight and start working on the next generation both in the gym and in my house!"

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी