“We can get the ball rolling” - Jonathan Haggerty says it’s the best time to make ONE’s highly-requested debut event in England 

Jonathan Haggerty believes there's no time better than the present to revisit a potential ONE Championship event in the United Kingdom. Bannered by 'The General', a wave of world-class English fighters have taken the home of martial arts by storm in recent years.

Ad

This includes the likes of Nico Carrillo, Ellis Badr Barboza, and even the reigning bantamweight kickboxing kingpin's younger brother, Freddie Haggerty, among others.

Appearing as a guest on Inside Fighting's YouTube page, Haggerty addressed the idea of a homecoming event, with him serving as the headlining act.

"I think we are close. Very close. Obviously, Chatri [Sityodtong] was doing an interview the other day saying it. So, it’s looking bright. It’s looking good. We’ve got some great up-and-coming UK fighters on the show."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Moreover, the 27-year-old striking savant expressed his hopes that it could be done this year, adding:

"So, yeah, I’m hoping that one day we can get the ball rolling. I’ve got one of the belts, you know? So it could be a title fight, main event. That helps."

Jonathan Haggerty is currently in the final stages of his preparations for his upcoming bantamweight kickboxing world title defense.

Ad

The English slugger will put 26 pounds of gold on the line in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20, where he'll face China's Wei Rui at Lusail Sports Arena.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty still adjusting to striking minus his signature weapons

Jonathan Haggerty has a plethora of strikes available in his arsenal, but perhaps his most lethal option is that signature tomahawk elbow.

Ad

Unfortunately, that strike is banned under kickboxing rules, along with clinching and catching kicks. In the same interview, the former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin admitted he slipped up in training a few times.

"I’ve actually thrown two elbows in training and I’ve been punished for it. So I’ve never done it again. So it’s quite good to be fair."

ONE 171: Qatar will air live via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.