“Smooth sailing over here” - Jonathan Haggerty on why he prefers holding training camps in Thailand than back home in England

Jonathan Haggerty is one of the most talented strikers in the world today, but he didn't hone his skills back home in England. The 27-year-old superstar says he prefers holding his training camps in Thailand, the spiritual home of Muay Thai.

Speaking to Inside Fighting in a recent interview, Haggerty talked about training in Thailand and how it has helped make him the fighter he is today.

'The General' said:

"It’s pretty smooth sailing over here. You know, at home in the UK, it takes me an hour and a half to get to training. Obviously, then I’ve got to train for an hour and travel back for another hour. It was hard. So it was like half a day training and then I got to go again in the afternoon. So it takes up pretty much all the hours and the day."

Haggerty added:

"Not enough hours in the day training at home. But here in Thailand, I’m staying at the gym this time because I’m dedicated to my craft. Gym’s right next to me. I’ve got my strength and conditioning next to me. I’ve got my recovery close. Jump on my little motorbike and away I go. It’s pretty easy."

Jonathan Haggerty returns to defend kickboxing strap against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar, this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

