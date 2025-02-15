“Great people over there”- Jonathan Haggerty excited to bask in Qatar’s amazing fight culture at ONE 171

  • home icon
By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 15, 2025 10:06 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty - Photo by ONE Championship
Former two-sport king and current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom can't wait to return to action in the world's largest martial arts organization in front of a fight-crazy culture that he hopes to win over.

Haggerty is headed over to Doha, Qatar for his next contest, a kickboxing world title defense against Chinese star Wei Rui. And the 27-year-old is excited to put on a show for fans.

Speaking to Inside Fighting in a recent pre-fight interview, Haggerty could not contain his excitement. He said:

"Yeah, I went out to Qatar for the last ONE Championship event. It was a great experience. Great people over there. Great culture. So, happy to be back there to put on a show."

Haggerty is a winner of six of his last seven bouts in ONE Championship, and in that period of time, he became a world champion once again.

'The General' will be looking to bounce back from a September KO loss to Thailand's Superlek Kiatmoo9 by taking out a Chinese veteran.

Jonathan Haggerty to battle Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

English striking savant 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is ready to face 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui of China with his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line.

The two trade leather in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on watch.onefc.com.

