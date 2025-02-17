"He's a cheat code" - Fans marvel at Nabil Anane's display of evolution against Nico Carrillo for interim bantamweight Muay Thai gold

6-foot-4 Muay Thai fighter Nabil Anane made good on his star potential when he pieced together a striking masterclass against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January to take home the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Of the three knockdowns that Anane scored to win via TKO, the second one is arguably the most devastating as he landed a knee strike to Carrillo's face followed by a quick jab, then a roundhouse kick that ended with 'King of the North' flat on his back.

The promotion shared that sequence on Instagram, which can be seen below:

In the comments section, fans celebrated seeing Anane win his first ONE world championship barely two years into his ONE tenure. They wrote:

"This is the most excited I've been to watch a fighters career play-out, currently he's a cheat code who gets better by fight, seems like he could be multiple weight champion well before hitting his prime."

"Nabil just gets better and better!"

"This next fight boutta look way different 👀🔥🔥"

"Exciting matchup ahead! Nabil Anane's power could be a game-changer against Superlek. Looking forward to the bantamweight Muay Thai showdown."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nabil Anane, Superlek set to unify bantamweight Muay Thai gold in March

Nabil Anane and reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will have their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai unification bout happen on the undercard of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

This matchup with 'The Kicking Machine', who also holds 26 pounds of ONE flyweight kickboxing gold, is of utmost importance for the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete after Superlek spoiled his ONE debut with a first-round knockout in June 2023.

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, will host ONE 172. Tickets are available via EPlus.

