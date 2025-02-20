“It’s an honor sharing the ring with him” - Jonathan Haggerty thrilled to duel China’s best striker Wei Rui

Former two-sport king and now reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is heading into his first kickboxing world title defense, and he isn't underestimating his opponent.

Haggerty is set to face Chinese kickboxing icon 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui this week with his coveted gold on the line, and he is showing massive respect to the veteran.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent pre-fight interview, Haggerty says he understands what Wei brings to the table and says he is honored to be facing such an accomplished athlete.

'The General' said:

"I wouldn’t say an underdog, but I definitely think he’s a credible opponent. He’s the number one for a reason. It’s an honor sharing the ring with him. 70 wins, 3 losses, great record - better than mine. It’s gonna be a great fight, and we’re just excited to put a win in front of the loss."

Haggerty can't wait to enter the Circle once again and prove he is still the best striker in the division. The first step toward that goal comes this Thursday in Qatar.

Jonathan Haggerty and Wei Rui go to war at ONE 171: Qatar

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is ready to defend his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against Chinese star 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

