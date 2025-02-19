“I’ll take down Haggerty” - Wei Rui confident he can unseat ‘The General’ from the bantamweight kickboxing throne at ONE 171

Chinese kickboxing icon 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui believes he can be the man to knock divisional king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty off his lofty perch.

Wei will compete for the ONE world title for the first time in his career when he challenges Haggerty for the undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title this week.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent pre-fight interview, Wei talked about finally getting the opportunity to achieve his goal in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Demon Blade' said:

"When I joined ONE Championship, my goal was to fight for the belt, no matter who the opponent is. It’s currently Haggerty. I’ll take down Haggerty first. No matter who holds the belt in the future, I’ve come to ONE Championship to get the belt."

'Demon Blade' Wei Rui of China is set to face former two-sport champ 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Wei Rui confident he can bring the gold back home and make China proud: "I came here just for this world title belt"

Since joining ONE Championship last year, Chinese veteran 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui has had only one thing on his mind, and that was to win the ONE world title.

Now, the 33-year-old is just days away from getting the chance to do just that at ONE 171: Qatar against Jonathan Haggerty.

Addressing the media at the pre-event press conference, Wei confidently called his shot.

'Demon Blade' said:

"First of all, thank you. And you speak quite good Chinese. I can fully understand you. Yes, this is the first time I come to Doha, and I came here just for this world title belt. I will definitely bring this belt to China. Thank you."

