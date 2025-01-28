  • home icon
  • “I’m moving up to 155” - Nico Carrillo confirms he’ll go up to featherweight after shocking KO loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 170

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jan 28, 2025 07:15 GMT
Nico Carrillo and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Nico Carrillo and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo left Bangkok last weekend rather disappointed. After faltering in his first attempt at the ONE world title, where he lost via first-round to now interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane, an emotional Carrillo took an interview in the hallway and said he would be moving up to featherweight.

Now in a recent Instagram post, 'King of the North' has reaffirmed that decision and seems intent on moving up a weight class.

He said:

"Obviously, I’m moving up to 155 now. Fight camps will be so much happier and focused on training rather than focused on what we need to pound to get the weight off. I do feel like, it’s obviously heartbreaking to learn the lesson like this but this is a new chapter."

Opponents at featherweight are much larger and much stronger, so it will be interesting to see how Carrillo will transition to a higher division when it happens.

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, Jan. 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand for free on watch.onefc.com.

What's next for Nico Carrillo?

A move to the featherweight Muay Thai division is uncharted waters for 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo. As a bantamweight, Carrillo was often bigger than his opponents, giving him a significant size advantage. At featherweight, that is virtually non-existent.

Guys like Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut, legends like Sitthichai and Superbon, as well as reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai await.

Is Carrillo tough enough?

