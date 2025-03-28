ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video on April 4

ONE Championship's fourth Amazon card of 2015 will pit two immovable objects against each other in a colossal clash of the titans. Two world titles will be up for grabs at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video, set to take place in 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on April 4.

Ad

Roman Kryklia will once again look to showcase his unparalleled dominance in the home of martial arts, where he remains perfect in six bouts. The Ukranian monster will put his heavyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against a challenger who's no stranger to acquiring gold.

Enter Lyndon Knowles, a battle-hardened warrior eager to make a lasting impression in his ONE Championship debut.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The WBC Muay Thai world champion believes he's the man who can put an end to Kryklia's reign of terror once and for all.

Meanwhile, a score will be settled in the co-main event featuring familiar foes Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas. After splitting their first two meetings, 'The Immortal' and 'Barboza' want to determine who the superior striker is, with the victor emerging as the lightweight kickboxing world champion.

Elsewhere, Nico Carrillo will look to shine in his featherweight Muay Thai debut, while electrifying athletes Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Fabricio Andrey, Sanzhar Zakirov, and many more will seek to impress in their respective bouts.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 30 complete line-up

Ad

Roman Kryklia (c) vs. Lyndon Knowles (ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Regian Eersel (c) vs. Alexis Nicolas (ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship)

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Nico Carrillo (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Asa Ten Pow (Muay Thai – 142-pound)

Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Bokang Masunyane (MMA – flyweight)

George Jarvis vs. Mouhcine Chafi (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Fabricio Andrey vs. Ashley Williams (submission grappling – featherweight)

Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Elmehdi El Jamari (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Ad

Jihin Radzuan vs. Macarena Aragon (MMA – atomweight)

Carlo Bumina-Ang vs. Mauro Mastromarini (MMA – bantamweight)

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.