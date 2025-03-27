Who's next for Nabil Anane after ONE 172?

Nabil Anane announced his entry to the upper echelon of the strikings at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai superstar, after all, dominated arguably the pound-for-pound greatest striker on the planet today, Superlek Kiatmoo9, en route to a unanimous decision victory inside Saitama Super Arena.

The sky is certainly the limit for the 6-foot-4 tower, who appears to be barely scratching the surface of his seemingly limitless potential.

The big question is, who's next for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion?

1. Rematch with Superlek

A do-over with Superlek makes the most sense, considering these elite strikers now own one win over the other.

'The Kicking Machine' initially gave Anane a rude welcome to the home of martial arts by handing him a one-round beatdown back in 2023. That bitter loss jumpstarted the Algerian-Thai's mesmerizing 7-0 run, culminated by him getting sweet revenge in dominating fashion at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wants to see this trilogy happen, and believes it should be contested for five whole rounds.

2. A date with 'The Iron Man'

If ONE decides to hold off Anane's third meeting with Superlek, they could not go wrong with pitting him against arguably the most popular Muay Thai figher of this generation.

Imagine Nabil Anane's imposing height and reach going up against Rodtang Jitmuangnon's legendary iron chin. Now that's a match people would pay to see.

Apart from Anane's striking clinic against Superlek at ONE 172, it's Rodtang's fearsome knockout of Takeru Segawa in the main event that truly stole the show.

Fireworks are definitely guaranteed if these two ever share the Circle. The full replay of ONE 172 is available at watch.onefc.com.

3. Clash of styles with Jonathan Haggerty

Nabil Anane already demolished a hard-hitting English fighter before, and he wouldn't mind doing it again. The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete blitzed through the heavy-handed Nico Carrillo earlier this year, proving his lanky frame packs a ton of power.

That said, a champion-versus-champion showdown between him and reigning bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty also seems like an intriguing match-up. 'The General' recently defended his 26 pounds of gold against Wei Rui at ONE 171.

For sure, a potential clash between Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty would be fun to watch, regardless of whether it takes place under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

