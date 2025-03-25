“They're gonna run it back” - Chatri looking forward to potential Superlek-Nabil Anane trilogy

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees a trilogy match between superstars Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 happening at some point. More so now that their head-to-head matchup is leveled at a victory each.

The ONE executive spoke about it at the post-event press conference for the successful ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, where Anane and Superlek were among the top stars who saw action.

Sityodtong shared that a third match between the two Muay Thai fighters is highly possible, and it could well be under a world title setting.

He said:

"But look, they're gonna run it back. And let's see five rounds. And, yeah, Nabil is a nightmare for any fighter. It doesn't matter who you are."

Watch the press conference below:

Superlek-Anane II was initially penciled in as unification match for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, which Superlek held until it was stripped from him for missing weight and hydration during the official weigh-ins.

The match still proceeded but was restructured to a non-title three-down showdown, which interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Anane dominated on his way to the unanimous decision victory.

With the win, Nabil Anane exacted payback on 'The Kicking Machine,' who dealt him a KO defeat in his ONE Championship debut in June 2023.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane says win over Superlek means a lot to him

The win at ONE 172 may not have netted him the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king status, but interim titleholder Nabil Anane viewed his victory over Superlek Kiatmoo9 with a lot of significance, saying it was a dream come true.

He touched on it at the post-event press conference for ONE 172, highlighting how it was a proud moment for him and his team.

Nabil Anane said:

"Yes, winning [against] Superlek means a lot to me. It means very, very much to me, because this was my dream and my first goal, and I have achieved it."

Apart from exacting payback on Superlek, the win at ONE 172 was the seventh straight for Anane, making him one of the hottest fighters in ONE Championship right now and a certified Muay Thai superstar.

