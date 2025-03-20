  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m quite used to it” - Nabil Anane learning to live with the high stakes of big fights including Superlek rematch at ONE 172

“I’m quite used to it” - Nabil Anane learning to live with the high stakes of big fights including Superlek rematch at ONE 172

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:41 GMT
Nabil Anane (left) and Superlek (right)
Nabil Anane (left) and Superlek (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Nabil Anane isn't new to the pressure anymore. At only 20 years old, the 6'4" Thai-Algerian phenom has already experienced the high-stakes nature of competing under the bright lights of ONE Championship's biggest stages.

Ad

Now, with ONE 172 fast approaching, he is gearing up for a career-defining match with Superlek Kiatmoo9 on March 23, where the pair will unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Anane reflected on the pressure ahead of the fight and said:

"It is quite normal, you know? Every time it's a big fight. But now I'm quite used to it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Anane has proven that his promotional loss against Superlek was the result of a bad matchup, bouncing back and going on a six-win fight streak before finding himself in front of his former aggressor. Now, he is prepared to show the world just how much he has improved.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

"This fight is not going to be the same" - Nabil Anane vows to exact revenge against Superlek in title unification bout at ONE 172

In their first meeting, Superlek handed Nabil Anane the only knockout of his career. But the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion believed he's a completely different fighter now, and soon the world will witness it.

Ad

Speaking of their first interaction, Anane said:

"He beat me in a way that nobody had done before. That was the first time that I got knocked out. This fight is not going to be the same as the other fight. That was my first fight in ONE Championship. Ever since I lost against him, all the fights after, I tried to prove myself. But there's still a lot of people not believing in me. So this fight, I'll prove myself. I'm not the same anymore."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang takes place on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Fans can watch live via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी