“I’m quite used to it” - Nabil Anane learning to live with the high stakes of big fights including Superlek rematch at ONE 172

Nabil Anane isn't new to the pressure anymore. At only 20 years old, the 6'4" Thai-Algerian phenom has already experienced the high-stakes nature of competing under the bright lights of ONE Championship's biggest stages.

Now, with ONE 172 fast approaching, he is gearing up for a career-defining match with Superlek Kiatmoo9 on March 23, where the pair will unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Anane reflected on the pressure ahead of the fight and said:

"It is quite normal, you know? Every time it's a big fight. But now I'm quite used to it."

Anane has proven that his promotional loss against Superlek was the result of a bad matchup, bouncing back and going on a six-win fight streak before finding himself in front of his former aggressor. Now, he is prepared to show the world just how much he has improved.

"This fight is not going to be the same" - Nabil Anane vows to exact revenge against Superlek in title unification bout at ONE 172

In their first meeting, Superlek handed Nabil Anane the only knockout of his career. But the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion believed he's a completely different fighter now, and soon the world will witness it.

Speaking of their first interaction, Anane said:

"He beat me in a way that nobody had done before. That was the first time that I got knocked out. This fight is not going to be the same as the other fight. That was my first fight in ONE Championship. Ever since I lost against him, all the fights after, I tried to prove myself. But there's still a lot of people not believing in me. So this fight, I'll prove myself. I'm not the same anymore."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang takes place on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Fans can watch live via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

