  • “I was new in this game” - Nabil Anane reflects on being thrown to the lion’s den in his debut match with Superlek

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 19, 2025 09:50 GMT
Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 - Photo by ONE Championship
Newly crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand recently looked back on his memorable ONE Championship debut, and fondly recalled his experience, despite ending up on the losing end.

Anane made his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization in June of 2023, facing off against Thai megastar 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

In that fight, the six-foot-four-inch tall 20-year-old lost in the first round by knockout, after Superlek chopped down his legs and methodically broke down the Team Mehdi Zatout representative.

Speaking at the official ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang press conference earlier this week, Anane recalled the experience.

The 20-year-old said:

"So the first day when I fought him, it was around two years ago, and I was new, I was new in this game. Since then, I grew up a lot. I learned a lot of things. Thanks to him, he made me learn a good lesson, and I just grew up."
Now, Anane is ready to one-up his senior and take home a victory over Superlek just two years later.

Nabil Anane to face Thai icon Superlek Kiatmoo9 in bantamweight Muay Thai unification bout at ONE 172 in Japan

Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against reigning king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two square off in a five-round battle for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
