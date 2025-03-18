“I love it there” - Nabil Anane recalls competing in a karate tournament in Japan when he was little

Newly crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand says it's not his first time competing in Japan.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 tall phenom has brought his talents to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' in the past, competing in a karate tournament when he was young, and now Anane has shared that experience with fans.

Ad

Trending

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When I was young, I went to Japan, I was doing Karate. And I fought there. But I was very young. I don’t even remember. It was great, I love Japan, very nice country, people are very nice. I love it there."

Now Anane is ready to return to Japan to showcase his skills once again, this time as a ONE world champion.

Ad

Nabil Anane is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with reigning divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand.

The two throw down in a world title unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view only on watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Nabil Anane strengthened his core for Superlek Kiatmoo9 clash: "He hit me with so many body shots"

Interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane believes divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand may target his body in their upcoming world title unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang this weekend in Japan.

Ad

Due to the same reason, the 20-year-old star worked on strengthening his midsection for this fight. He told South China Morning Post:

"I worked a lot on my core and did a lot for my abs. You can see on the Kulabdam fight, he hit me with so many body shots, and I was still there. I just worked on it a lot and I hope it doesn’t end in the same way this time."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.