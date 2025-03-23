ONE 172 results: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane

In one of the most anticipated rematches in ONE Championship history, Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan for a showdown with Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

This match is a sequel to their first meeting back in 2023, where Superlek gave Anane a rude welcome to ONE Championship.

Round 1: Anane unleashes an early calf kick, but Superlek checks it. Anane connects with another lead leg attack and Superlek quickly closes the distance with a left hand before clinching up near the ropes.

Superlek again moves in but misses with a right. Anane makes him pay with a thudding kick to the body before being separated. Anane throws a straight right and Superlek rushes in once again with a calf kick.

Superlek swings big and nearly gets met with a head kick. Anane lands a shot that appears to have ‘The Kicking Machine’ on wobbly legs. Anane swarms Superlek and connects with a head kick that puts Superlek on the mat.

Superlek answers the referee’s count, but he barely makes it out of the round as Anane tees off on him for the last seconds of the round.

Round 2: Superlek opens the second round with a big right hand, but Anane is not backing down as he looks to make history. Anane lands a nice step-in knee and nearly catches Superlek moving in with an inside elbow.

Anane throws a right hand that backs up Superlek. ‘The Kicking Machine’ tries to run inside, but gets caught coming in. On the separation, it appears that Superlek is bleeding from his right eye.

Anane lands another head kick that has Superlek on wobbly legs once again. Superlek ties up to avoid taking further damage. On the break, Anane connects with a body kick that echoes throughout the arena. Superlek once again ties up and rides out the remainder of the round.

Round 3: Anane throws a booming right hand that gets blocked by Superlek. ‘The Kicking Machine’ lands a big knee in the clinch. Once separated, Anane frames off and connects with a kick to the body followed by a right. Anane punishes Superlek’s body with a couple of kicks to the midsection. Superlek fires back, but can’t close the distance.

Anane throws an elbow and narrowly misses with a head kick and Superlek stumbles back and bounces off the ring ropes. Superlek steps in and gets met with a brutal knee up the middle that knocks him to the mat. It’s ruled a slip and the fight resumes, but by the time Superlek gets back to his feet, the bell sounds, bringing an end to the fight.

ONE 172 - Superlek vs. Nabil Anane Official Result

Delivering the performance of his life, Nabil Anane was awarded the victory via unanimous decision at ONE 172, successfully avenging his lone loss under the ONE Championship banner. The 6’4” Algerian-Thai sensation made history by becoming the first fighter to knock down Superlek.

Anane extends his unbeaten streak to seven and has his sights set on a clash with reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty next.

Official Result: Nabil Anane defeated Superlek via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

