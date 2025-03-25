WATCH: All the emotions and drama behind the electricity during ONE 172 in ONE Championship's return to Japan

ONE Championship delivered on its promise of making its fifth card in Japan, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, a must-see event this past Sunday, March 23, thanks to the fighters giving it their all at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The world's largest martial arts promotion rewarded fans for supporting the adrenaline-fueled 13-fight super card by giving them a behind-the-scenes look at the emotional moments from the competing athletes in a YouTube video.

Watch the entire video below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri were the night's big winners after delivering headline-worthy finishes against Takeru Segawa and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, respectively.

Perennial flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu captured the then-vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship with a jaw-dropping first-round stoppage of former 135-pound MMA king Adriano Moraes.

Also happening at ONE 172 was Jonathan Di Bella's bell-to-bell domination of Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to win the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship. Meanwhile, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom retained the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world championship over hometown heroine Kana Morimoto in a near-perfect five-round unanimous decision showing.

Rounding out the event's top-billed bouts, ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane exacted his long-awaited revenge on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek by unanimous decision.

Takeru addresses heartbreaking defeat at ONE 172

Takeru had waited years to trade leather with Rodtang inside the ONE Championship Circle, but it all ended in just 80 seconds. During the post-event interview with the media, a devastated Takeru said:

"And myself, being the last and main match, I was not able to show a performance that everyone expected. That makes it really hard and I just feel very sorry for everybody who supported me."

Watch the entire interview below:

The full replay of ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

