  "Nobody will beat him" - Fans chime in on who towering Nabil Anane should face next after dismantling Superlek in Japan

"Nobody will beat him" - Fans chime in on who towering Nabil Anane should face next after dismantling Superlek in Japan

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 26, 2025 16:51 GMT
Nabil Anane emerged victorious at ONE 172. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Nabil Anane emerged victorious at ONE 172 [Photo via ONE Championship]

ONE Championship fans are already focused on who ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane should share the circle with next, following a flawless victory at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

The 6-foot-4 Muay Thai star drew level in his head-to-head series with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 thanks to a flawless performance to win via unanimous decision, practically erasing any lingering memories of his first-round knockout to 'The Kicking Machine' in his June 2023 ONE debut.

The promotion posted a graphic on Instagram asking fans who Anane's next opponent should be, featuring a trilogy with Superlek, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former 145-pound Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty, or Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Check out the post below:

Fans shared their thoughts and picks in the comments section, writing:

"Superlek vs. Nabil 3. Superlek makes Bantamweight limit for 5 round Undisputed Title rematch! ⚡🤟🏼🔥⚓👒🔥"
"Nobody will beat him. Superlek will be crushed again if he accept that fight."
"John Lineker vs. Nabil Anane would be a great fight at One Championship 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
"Rodtang."
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nabil Anane credits his coaches for ONE 172 success

Nabil Anane has quickly developed into a superstar under the guidance of decorated Algerian striker Mehdi Zatout and his team. He gave them their flowers during the ONE 172 post-event press conference.

The Team Mehdi Zatout star pupil mentioned:

"Everything went according to plan, and thanks to Mehdi Zatout and his team, who have come up with a plan with him and trained me very hard for this fight. I want to let everyone know that when I'm in camp, my usual weight is around 70 to 71 kilograms, and I feel like I don't want to move up anytime soon."
Watch the entire press conference below:

youtube-cover

