"Nobody will beat him" - Fans chime in on who towering Nabil Anane should face next after dismantling Superlek in Japan

ONE Championship fans are already focused on who ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane should share the circle with next, following a flawless victory at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

The 6-foot-4 Muay Thai star drew level in his head-to-head series with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 thanks to a flawless performance to win via unanimous decision, practically erasing any lingering memories of his first-round knockout to 'The Kicking Machine' in his June 2023 ONE debut.

The promotion posted a graphic on Instagram asking fans who Anane's next opponent should be, featuring a trilogy with Superlek, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former 145-pound Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty, or Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Check out the post below:

Fans shared their thoughts and picks in the comments section, writing:

"Superlek vs. Nabil 3. Superlek makes Bantamweight limit for 5 round Undisputed Title rematch! ⚡🤟🏼🔥⚓👒🔥"

"Nobody will beat him. Superlek will be crushed again if he accept that fight."

"John Lineker vs. Nabil Anane would be a great fight at One Championship 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Rodtang."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nabil Anane credits his coaches for ONE 172 success

Nabil Anane has quickly developed into a superstar under the guidance of decorated Algerian striker Mehdi Zatout and his team. He gave them their flowers during the ONE 172 post-event press conference.

The Team Mehdi Zatout star pupil mentioned:

"Everything went according to plan, and thanks to Mehdi Zatout and his team, who have come up with a plan with him and trained me very hard for this fight. I want to let everyone know that when I'm in camp, my usual weight is around 70 to 71 kilograms, and I feel like I don't want to move up anytime soon."

Watch the entire press conference below:

