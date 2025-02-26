WATCH: Superstar fighter-turned-coach Mehdi Zatout goes crazy in Nabil Anane's furious finish of Nico Carrillo in Bangkok

A talented fighter can only go so far without the help of a great mentor. In Nabil Anane's case, he has one of the greatest strikers-turned-coach in his corner: ISKA and WBC Muay Thai world champion Mehdi Zatout.

The 6-foot-4 Anane had the biggest fight of his career yet at ONE 170 this past January when he faced third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai competitor Nico Carrillo over the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, 'Diamond Heart' could barely contain himself after seeing his star pupil drop Carrillo for a second time. The head honcho of Team Mehdi Zatout even had to be held back by ONE officials as he could sense Anane was on the cusp of a first-round TKO, which eventually came at the 2:35 mark.

Check out the video below:

Their work is far from over though, as the 41-year-old will have to prepare Anane for his unification bout with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available via watch.onefc.com.

Nico Carrillo fully backs Nabil Anane ahead of ONE 172

Nico Carrillo is confident that Nabil Anane will avenge his June 2023 defeat to Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing crown, and become the undisputed 145-pound Muay Thai king at ONE 172. He said as much in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I'm supporting Nabil. I would absolutely love him to go and do it. He is really good, he uses his height and reach very well. I can't call it with him and Superlek, although I will be in Nabil's corner 100 percent, I will be rooting and cheering for him. I would love to see him do it."

Watch the entire interview below:

