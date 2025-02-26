  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Superstar fighter-turned-coach Mehdi Zatout goes crazy in Nabil Anane's furious finish of Nico Carrillo in Bangkok

WATCH: Superstar fighter-turned-coach Mehdi Zatout goes crazy in Nabil Anane's furious finish of Nico Carrillo in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:49 GMT
Nabil Anane pulled off a shocking TKO over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170. (inset: Mehdi Zatout) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Nabil Anane pulled off a shocking TKO over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170. (inset: Mehdi Zatout) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

A talented fighter can only go so far without the help of a great mentor. In Nabil Anane's case, he has one of the greatest strikers-turned-coach in his corner: ISKA and WBC Muay Thai world champion Mehdi Zatout.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 Anane had the biggest fight of his career yet at ONE 170 this past January when he faced third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai competitor Nico Carrillo over the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, 'Diamond Heart' could barely contain himself after seeing his star pupil drop Carrillo for a second time. The head honcho of Team Mehdi Zatout even had to be held back by ONE officials as he could sense Anane was on the cusp of a first-round TKO, which eventually came at the 2:35 mark.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Their work is far from over though, as the 41-year-old will have to prepare Anane for his unification bout with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available via watch.onefc.com.

Nico Carrillo fully backs Nabil Anane ahead of ONE 172

Nico Carrillo is confident that Nabil Anane will avenge his June 2023 defeat to Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing crown, and become the undisputed 145-pound Muay Thai king at ONE 172. He said as much in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

Ad
"I'm supporting Nabil. I would absolutely love him to go and do it. He is really good, he uses his height and reach very well. I can't call it with him and Superlek, although I will be in Nabil's corner 100 percent, I will be rooting and cheering for him. I would love to see him do it."
Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी