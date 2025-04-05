“I’ve adapted to anything they’ve thrown at me” - Jonathan Haggerty looks back on his inspiring career evolution 

Jonathan Haggerty reflected on how far he has come. The British striker was once an unheralded gem who went under the radar in the striking scene.

'The General' eventually achieved his full potential and skyrocketed to global superstardom after being given the chance to shine on the world stage by ONE Championship.

In a recent sit-down with Andrew Whitelaw of the South China Morning Post, Haggerty took a trip down memory lane and marveled at the unprecedented heights he reached.

"I’ve been in ONE Championship for a while now, been in the main events obviously, always at the top of the events. So I’ve been there, I’ve done it, and I’m enjoying it and I’m still loving it, that’s the main thing."

Jonathan Haggerty started his career at 135 pounds, where he became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

But it was the British bomber's decision to move up to the 145-pound division that truly cemented his legacy, as he became a two-sport champion by winning the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts.

Haggerty owed his success to never resting on his laurels, adding:

"I feel like I’ve evolved a lot, especially coming up from flyweight, coming into bantamweight, I feel like I found myself, I found my style. I’ve adapted to anything they’ve thrown at me, and I’m just enjoying it at the moment."

Watch the full interview:

What's next for Jonathan Haggerty?

After losing his bantamweight Muay Thai belt to Superlek Kiatmoo9, Jonathan Haggerty bounced back by making sure the bantamweight kickboxing crown stayed in England.

'The General' looked outstanding in his title defense against China's 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar last February.

There is certainly no shortage of challengers for the British heavy-hitter, with former champions like Illias Ennahachi, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Hiroki Akimoto looking to usurp the throne.

