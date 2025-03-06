Jonathan Haggerty credits ONE Championship for turning him into a superstar: “They’re amazing”

ONE Championship helped Jonathan Haggerty become one of the biggest names in combat sports.

Ad

Since signing with the promotion in 2019, 'The General' has established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

During his six-year run, Haggerty has captured the ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world championships and currently sits as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder.

In his most recent outing, Haggerty scored an impressive decision victory over former K-1 champion Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar, successfully defending his kickboxing crown for the first time.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Speaking with Inside Fighting following his 24th career win, Jonathan Haggerty credited for helping to turn unknown fighters into bona fide superstars.

"They’re amazing," Haggerty said. "All they need is that stepping stone to get to the global stage, and then they're superstars. And that's what ONE Championship is very good at making unknown fighters, which I was back then, and become stars to pursue their dreams."

Ad

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty leaves the door open for a move to mixed martial arts

While Jonathan Haggerty still has some work to do in the world of both kickboxing and the art of eight limbs, 'The General' fully intends on testing his mettle in mixed martial arts when the time is right.

"Not yet. Not yet, mate," Haggerty replied when asked about a move to MMA. "I've been too focused on losing to Superlek and just defending my belt, if I'm honest. Obviously, once I've got no title defenses or Muay Thai or kickboxing fights coming up, I'm gonna start training. I'm totally up for it. Very much looking forward to it."

Ad

Until then, running it back with Superlek appears to be at the top of Jonathan Haggerty's list.

Of course, Haggerty suffered one of the most brutal losses of his career at the hands — more specifically, the elbow — of Superlek at ONE 168: Denver in September. With 'The General' back in the win column, perhaps we'll see the two P4P greats run it back in 2025.

But first, Superlek has some business to attend to with 6'4" Algerian-Thai sensation Nabil Anane.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.