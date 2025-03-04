"I'm totally up for it" - Jonathan Haggerty says end game is to make it big in MMA

Jonathan Haggerty has touched gold in both striking disciplines under the ONE Championship tenure. But he's not done just yet.

The Englishman, who reigned as a two-sport world champion throughout the latter half of 2023 until mid-2024, is eager to become the first male superstar in the organization to become a kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA world champion.

Though a particular event last year derailed his plans – his defeat to Superlek in their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title matchup at ONE 168: Denver – 'The General' is eager to pursue his mission once he gets his top priorities out of the way.

In a chat with Inside Fighting, Jonathan Haggerty was asked whether or not he's already getting ready for a switch to the all-encompassing discipline. He responded:

"Not yet. Not yet, mate. I've been too focused on losing to Superlek and just defending my belt, if I'm honest. Obviously, once I've got no title defenses or Muay Thai or kickboxing fights coming up, I'm gonna start training. I'm totally up for it. Very much looking forward to it."

The Londoner first tasted gold in the flyweight Muay Thai division when he beat living legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by unanimous decision at ONE: For Honor.

After losing his strap and moving up a division, the 28-year-old knocked out Nong-O Hama inside three minutes to lay his hands on the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in April 2023.

Seven months later, he made it back-to-back knockouts and world title victories when he sent Fabricio Andrade crashing to the canvas, thus gaining the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown and an accolade as a two-sport world champion.

Watch his full interview with Inside Fighting here:

Jonathan Haggerty was back at his usual best at ONE 171: Qatar

Despite heading into his return with his back against the wall, Jonathan Haggerty was in top shape when he took to the circle at ONE 171: Qatar last month.

That evening inside the Lusail Sports Arena, 'The General' dished out a striking clinic across five rounds to shut down top-ranked challenger 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui and successfully attain the first world title defense of his bantamweight kickboxing gold.

He took home the win by unanimous decision to end his one-fight skid and halt Wei's 21-fight win streak.

