Is Jennifer Miranda in Money Heist? Which character did the undefeated boxer play in blockbuster crime drama? 

Jennifer Miranda is a Spanish professional boxer who has also tried her hand at acting. As for the combat sports scene, Miranda is set to return to boxing to challenge Alycia Baumgardner for the undisputed super featherweight title.

The two will feature in the co-main event of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 this Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on an all-women's boxing card.

Is Jennifer Miranda in Money Heist?

Jennifer Miranda played the role of a soldier named Arantxa Arteche in the fifth season of one of Netflix's most popular shows, Money Heist. Notably, in the crime drama series, Arteche is a member of a special forces unit led by Sagasta, a major in the Spanish army specializing in Black Ops missions. Sagasta was instructed by the colonel of the Spanish National Intelligence Center, Luis Tamayo, to handle the heist within the Bank of Spain.

Miranda portrayed her character convincingly as she stood her ground against the robbers.

Jennifer Miranda inspires the young generation to overcome adversities

Jennifer Miranda (12-0) became the WBA interim featherweight champion by beating Teresa Almengor last year via unanimous decision. She will now face Alycia Baumgardner for the undisputed super featherweight title.

The 38-year-old went to an event earlier this year to show support for Unlimited Girls, an organization that helps young women grow socially and professionally in difficult circumstances.

The undefeated contender said:

“It was an incredible experience to speak with these young women who are fighting to achieve their dreams and to encourage them to keep pushing forward. I know many of them face tough challenges, which is why support and motivation are crucial. Initiatives like this, along with the work of Unlimited Girls, can truly make a difference in their lives.'' [H/t: WBA]

Miranda then held a boxing seminar with her coach Javier Pardo.

