What is Alycia Baumgardner's ethnicity? A closer look at the undisputed super featherweight champion's diverse family heritage

Alycia Baumgardner is set to put her undisputed super featherweight title on the line against emerging prospect Jennifer Miranda in the co-main event of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3. Notably, the boxing event, which takes place on July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will feature only women.

What is Alycia Baumgardner's ethnicity?

Alycia Baumgardner is an American professional boxer born in Fremont, Ohio, in 1994. Baumgardner's father is of Mexican descent, who put her into training at eight years old. Meanwhile, her mother is German, and her grandmother has Japanese and Korean ancestry. Notably, the majority of the 31-year-old's family indulged themselves in boxing.

During an interview with Aliyah Orozco of Rise Up News last year, Baumgardner opened up about her childhood, saying:

''You know my dad's Mexican, so in Mexican culture it's instilled at a young age. I think 5 years old like we're cooking, we're cleaning, we're knowing what work ethic looks like and you know making the opportunity count....honestly I think it was when my dad gave me the choice to want to box.''

Check out Alycia Baumgardner's comments below (5:47):

Baumgardner's paternal grandmother, Maria Guzman played a significant role in her growth, teaching 'The Bomb' the renowned Mexican fighting style at a young age. Baumgardner's hard work, ethics and discipline came to fruition when she became the undisputed junior lightweight champion by defeating Elhem Mekhaled via unanimous decision.

However, Baumgardner tested positive for a prohibited substance following her successful title defense against Christina Linardatou in 2023. She insisted on her innocence and the test results eventually came back negative for 17 prohibited substances. As a result, the WBC placed her on probation until July 12, 2024.

The Ohio native made her comeback against Delfine Persoon, which ended in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. Baumgardner (15-1) is now scheduled to take on Jennifer Miranda this Friday.

