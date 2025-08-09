Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 ending explained: What does Dexter discover about The Gemini Killer?

Dexter: Resurrection episode 6, Cats and Mouse, aired on Paramount+ on August 8, 2025. It is directed by Marcos Siega and written by Kirsa Rein. In the episode, Dexter gets his third kill in New York City by taking out the serial killer, Gareth, aka The Gemini Killer, who murders his victims in pairs.

Moreover, Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 ends on a cliffhanger, with the titular character realizing that Gareth has an identical twin brother. Unbeknownst to everyone, including Prater, the brothers seemingly carried out the murders together under the guise of one killer.

The revelation has serious consequences for Dex as he heads out for a private retreat with his twin brother and Prater, leading his life to unravel in ways he didn't anticipate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection episode 6.

The Gemini Killer's fate revealed in Dexter: Resurrection episode 6

An image of Gareth aka The Gemini Killer in Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@dastmalchian)

At the start of the episode, Leon Prater goes into damage control mode after Mia is arrested and Lowell seems to have disappeared without any notice. He bribes a prison officer to kill Mia and stage it to look like suicide, lest she expose the city's other mass murderers.

Also, Dexter finds his next target in Gareth, aka The Gemini Killer, whom he first met at Prater's dinner party. Gareth's arrogance and narcissism are on full display when he boasts about being at the top of the FBI's Most Wanted List. The titular serial killer starts stalking his target, unaware that Gareth is keeping an eye on him as well.

When Gareth shows up at Dex's basement apartment to confront him, the latter kills him and adds the notorious serial killer to his growing list of victims. However, Dex has put himself in quite a predicament by taking out two of Prater's serial killers in quick succession (the other one being Lowell) and sending another one to prison.

Prater is still unaware of Dex's involvement in the disappearance and arrest of his club members. At the end of episode 6, he invites Al a.k.a. Rapunzel, Red Schmidt (Dexter Morgan), and Gareth for a surprise retreat, likely to suss out the culprit behind the recent turn of events.

As Prater waits for Gareth to join him and others on his private plane, Dex smiles to himself as he knows that Gareth is resting in his furnace, reduced to ash. But Dex is stunned to see that Gareth is alive and well and, in that moment, realizes the true meaning behind The Gemini Killer. Gareth has a twin brother, and the identical siblings have been committing murders together under the guise of one serial killer.

The mind-boggling revelation sets up a fierce confrontation for the next episode. It's not clear if the surviving twin is aware of his brother's fate yet, but it's only a matter of time before the truth comes to light. Prater will also soon discover that Dex broke his one true rule - not to go after other club members - and the consequences will be deadly.

Dexter and Harrison bond in Dexter: Resurrection episode 6

Harry, Dexter, and Harrison are seen together in Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

Blessing's mother, Prudence, dies at the start of Dexter: Resurrection episode 6. Harrison accompanies his father to her wake because he knows from personal experience how hard funerals can be for someone attending alone. The father-son duo are surprised to see Blessing and his family celebrating Prudence's life, instead of mourning her passing.

The bond between parent and child is an important theme in the episode, and is best highlighted as Dexter and Harrison learn to rely on each other for support. Although Dex left Harrison as a kid to protect his son from his murderous tendencies, he now realizes that his actions did more harm than good. Dex is determined to mend his relationship with his estranged son and be a positive influence in Harrison's life.

In another significant moment from the episode, Blessing breaks down in front of Dex while sharing how his mother gave him a new lease of life. Prudence rescued him from Sierra Leone, where he was kidnapped and forced to work as a child soldier. She also helped her son leave his dark past behind and embrace love and happiness again.

Later in the episode, Harrison confides in Dex about experiencing homicidal rage while dealing with Elsa's greedy landlord. Dex points out that he was able to deny the impulse, however strong, to act on his anger, putting the young man at ease.

Despite his lack of empathy, Dex understands his son's inner turmoil and helps him channel his sense of justice in the right direction, just like Harry did for him.

Batista and Wallace find a lead in Dexter: Resurrection episode 6

Wallace, Batista, and Oliva look shocked at finding Mia's dead body in Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

Detectives Wallace and Oliva are intrigued by Batista's theory that Dexter framed Mia for Foster's murder to cover up for his son, Harrison, whom Wallace already suspects. The trio visits Mia in prison to find a connection between her and Dexter, but are left disappointed when they find out that Mia has committed suicide by hanging.

Despite their search reaching a dead end, neither Wallace nor Batista is willing to give up yet. Their search for the truth will continue in the coming episodes, and their perseverance may pay off when Dexter and Harrison are held accountable for their crimes.

Watch all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 exclusively on Paramount+ and Showtime.

