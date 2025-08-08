Where was Dexter: Resurrection season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 premiered on July 11, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime. A sequel to Dexter: New Blood, the series is developed by Clyde Phillips, who is also the showrunner. It was filmed in the state of New York, especially New York City, which is also the setting of the latest iteration of the crime drama series.The spin-off series brings back Michael C. Hall as the titular serial killer, Dexter Morgan, Jack Alcott as his son Harrison, and David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista. It is executive produced by Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Hilly Hicks Jr., John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns, among others.The official synopsis of Dexter: Resurrection, season 1, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads: &quot;Weeks after taking a bullet to the chest from his own son, Dexter Morgan awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.&quot;It continues:&quot;But when Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness, they soon find themselves deeper than ever imagined.&quot;Major filming locations where Dexter: Resurrection, season 1 was shot View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDexter: Resurrection season 1 went into production between January and June 2025, in the state of New York. Filming took place for nearly 110 days, with the show's cast and crew capturing the city's local spots, lesser-known attractions, and busy streets to depict the daily hustle and bustle of Dexter's life.Also, world-famous tourist destinations like Times Square, Empire State Building, Queensboro Bridge, One World Trade Center, etc. are seen in the background, lending a layer of authenticity to the story.Yonkers, New YorkThe city of Yonkers in Westchester County was one of the filming locations for Dexter: Resurrection, season 1. The forensic lab scenes were filmed at the Lionsgate Studios, located within the Great Point Studios at 28 Wells Avenue. In February 2025, the production team filmed some sequences at Woodworth Avenue.Furthermore, the scene featuring a blue Dodge Challenger was captured in the neighborhood of North Broadway. Also, the former Yonkers City Jail building serves as the 22nd Precinct police station in the series.Manhattan, New York CityDexter: Resurrection season 1 takes full advantage of New York City's scenic beauty by filming at the upscale neighborhood of Upper East Side, a prominent cultural hub that is known for its elegant residences. The scene where Dex and Mia go jogging in Central Park in episode 4 was shot at the real location. Also, Manhattan's Fulton Street was used for one of the scenes in episode 2.Moreover, the historic Empire Hotel located in Manhattan's Upper West Side appears in the series as the Empire Hotel where Harrison works. Open since 1923, the boutique hotel was used for exterior and well as interior shots, with several scenes capturing the hotel's Art Deco façade and the elegant lobby bar.The Bronx and Brooklyn, New York CityVarious streets in the Bronx, including Mosholu Parkway, were turned into filming locations for Dexter: Resurrection season 1 between February 10 to 12, 2025.The NYC subways, the city's lifeline, also make an appearance in the crime drama series. Dex's confrontation with the serial killer Red Schmidt was shot at Brooklyn's York Street subway station and the nearby Jay Street. The production team also visited the Brooklyn Navy Yard, on the East River in Wallabout Bay, to film scenes involving Dexter and his boat, Slice of Life.Moreover, the scene where Detective Claudette Wallace finds Ryan Foster's chopped-up body takes place at a construction site in Brooklyn's Vinegar Hill. Dexter and Mia's first date at the Brooklyn Bowl in episode 5 was at a real bowling alley located at 61 Wythe Avenue.Long Island, New YorkThe billionaire Leon Prater's mansion is the Village Club of Sands Point, situated on the Guggenheim estate in Long Island. The early 20th-century Italian Renaissance mansion is now a private club with an 18-hole golf course. Also, the luxurious hotel, Oheka Castle in Huntington, Long Island, served as one of the filming destinations.Other locationsDavid Zayas, who plays Captain Angel Batista, filmed a bar scene at the Noble Café in Sparkill, which is about 25 miles north-northwest of New York City. However, the establishing shot was filmed in the village of Shelburne Falls in Franklin County, Massachusetts.What is Dexter: Resurrection season 1 all about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDexter: Resurrection season 1 picks up weeks after the events of Dexter: New Blood, in which the titular character was shot and left to die by his son, Harrison. After cheating death, Dex arrives in New York City to reconcile with his son, who works as a bellhop at the Empire Hotel.It doesn't take long for Harrison to follow in his father's footsteps as he kills the se*ual predator Ryan Foster to stop him from preying on the drunken hotel guest, Shauna. Using the code Dex taught him, Harrison chops up the body into nine pieces and leaves the crime scene nearly spotless. Dex keeps an eye on his son from a distance for a while before reaching out to him at the end of episode 4.During this time, Dex kills the serial killer called the Dark Passenger, and assumes his identity to attend an exclusive dinner party hosted by the billionaire venture capitalist, Leon Prater. He falls for the serial killer Mia aka Lady Vengeance, believing that she only kills se*ual predators. But when he finds out that's not true, he gets Mia arrested and also frames her for Foster's murder.Meanwhile, Captain Angel Batista follows Dex to New York City, intending to prove that he's the Bay Harbor Butcher. After meeting up with Harrison, he becomes convinced that the young man killed Foster and is a murderer like his father. He also connects with Detective Wallace, who considers Harrison the prime suspect in Foster's murder.Viewers can watch all episodes of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 exclusively on Paramount+ and Showtime.